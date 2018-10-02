Nesta is looking to support your world-changing digital ideas

Nesta is launching a new programme, Amplified, that will offer support and £10,000 worth of funding to develop digital ideas that will have a social impact

There has been ample proof in recent years that the creative industries are good at coming up with ideas that have a positive social impact on the world. From the BBC’s series Blue Planet II, which has been widely credited for kickstarting a major campaign against single-use plastic, to the sculpture Fearless Girl, which was created by ad agency McCann New York to promote female equality in the workplace, creative thinking and social change are intimately linked.

With this in mind, global innovation foundation Nesta, which backs new ideas that “tackle the big challenges of our time” is launching the pilot programme Amplified to encourage the development of original and creative digital ideas that generate a positive social outcome.

