Netflix reimagines classic 80s horror movie posters for Stranger Things campaign

In the run-up to the second season of the cult show, the Netflix marketing team have been releasing a series of posters referencing the films that inspired the show

As Promax’s Daily Brief reports, Netflix has been using the #StrangerThursdays hashtag on Twitter to release all manner of memes, gifs and teaser content to promote the new series. Among them are reworked versions of several classic 80s horror film posters, the artwork tweaked to feature the stars of the TV show.

So here’s the homage to Alien:

A tribute to Nightmare on Elm Street

Running Man

Firestarter

and The Evil Dead

More on the marketing around Stranger Things on the Promax site here