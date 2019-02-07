A newly animated N will now appear before all of the streaming service’s original programming

Viewers settling down for an episode of Russian Doll or Sex Education might notice something different about the Netflix logo. A new opening animation zooms into the N, revealing a spectrum of colours that are apparently based on the idea of show thumbnails turned sideways – like books on a shelf.

According to a blog post by the company, the new animation is designed to reflect the “spectrum of stories, emotions, languages, fans and creators that collectively make up who we are as a brand.” The new black background is there to set the cinematic mood.