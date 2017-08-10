These new ads for holiday site Secret Escapes will make you LOL
Brilliant scripts and performances make these Secret Escapes holiday ads a cut above the rest.
We’ve all been there: just wanting to lie around and read our magazine in the sun on holiday when a stranger decides to strike up conversation.
These new ads for cut-priced luxury holiday website Secret Escapes take that excruciating premise and makes into something very funny, using great scripts and timing to create a set of ads you’ll actually want to watch until the end.
Credits:
Agency: Droga5 London
CCO: David Kolbusz
ECD: Steve Howell
Creatives: Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth
Director: Tim Godsall
Production company: Somesuch