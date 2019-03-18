New Audi ad shows that good things come in small packages

The BBH London led campaign film pits the Audi A1 up against the weightier A7 model, as the two cars perform a perfectly synchronised routine in an empty swimming pool

In a world of generic car ads featuring shiny new vehicles and (usually male) good looking drivers, it’s often hard for car brands to stand out from the crowd.

Audi is one car manufacturer that has actually managed to make more of a lasting impact with its campaigns. BBH London’s Clowns spot for the brand, which won a Best in Book award in CR’s 2018 Annual, was a masterclass in how to turn something rather unsexy – safety features – into an emotionally compelling story.

BBH’s follow up to Clowns is hoping to sex up the more petite end of Audi’s car range by demonstrating its tech and performance credentials.

Directed by Johnny Hardstaff, the campaign film takes place in an empty swimming pool, where the Audi A7 and the smaller A1 model take on the role of synchronised swimmers.

The swirling sequence is accompanied by vocals from Rina Mushonga singing a cover of Genesis song Follow Me, Follow You, continuing Audi’s tradition of reinterpreting classic tracks in its ads, as seen with Clown’s cover version of Send in the Clowns by Faultline and Lisa Hannigan.

The spot doesn’t pack quite the same punch as Clowns, which was praised for it powerful direction and refreshing focus on craft, but it’s certainly a more inventive approach to showing off its kit than other car brands arguably would’ve taken.

Credits:

Agency: BBH London

Creative Director: Psembi Kinstan

CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creatives: Freya Harrison, Gina Ramsden

Production company: Independent Films

Director: Johnny Hardstaff

Artist: Faultline featuring Rina Mushonga