D&AD announces New Blood ones to watch 2020

The annual festival launches its digital edition with a showcase of student work across graphic and communication design, advertising, illustration and animation

The 2020 edition of the D&AD New Blood Festival has launched, and will be running throughout the week with a digital programme of events catered to supporting, discovering and connecting the next generation of creative talent.

As part of the event, D&AD has teamed with The Dots on an online directory of courses from around the country, as well as a selection of graduates who the 45-strong jury deemed ones to watch.

Seventy students have been chosen from across graphic design and communication design, while 24 students were selected in the advertising category, and 30 from animation and illustration.

Alongside the showcases are a range of seminars, workshops and debates from the likes of Grey CCO Laura Jordan Bambach, Uncommon founder Nils Leonard, Pentagram’s Naresh Ramchandani and John Hegarty, who had an integral role in launching the New Blood programme in 1979.

Illustration by Adriena Fong, Falmouth University

Editorial design by Freya Madeleine Morris, Birmingham City University

A video game infographic designed by Dale Main, Arts University Bournemouth

A HSBC infographic by graphic design graduate Laura Spence, Nottingham Trent University

Book cover designed by Parnaz Homayouni, Middlesex University

Packaging design by Tamesha Blackwood, Nottingham Trent University

D&AD New Blood Digital Festival runs until 10 July; dandad.org