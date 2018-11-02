New book delves into the dystopian world of Black Mirror

The book includes interviews with everyone from the TV show’s co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones to the costume and production designers, while Zoe Bather and Applied Works have given it a suitably eerie aesthetic

It’s no surprise that Black Mirror has become the cult TV show of the social media generation. Created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the show began life in 2011 as a sci-fi commentary on the darker side of humanity’s relationship with technology.

Now filming its fifth series, each episode of the show is set in a high-tech near-future with a different storyline and characters, but the one thing that they all have in common is their consistently creepy ability to tap into some of modern society’s greatest fears.

