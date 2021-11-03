New Commercial Arts on the customer experience boom

Creative agency NCA was forged with customer experience at the forefront. We speak to two of its co-founders, Ian Heartfield and Rob Curran, about why the ad industry is still playing catch-up with consumers

Of all the creative industries’ many disciplines, customer experience is arguably viewed as one of the less ‘sexy’ ones – but could this perception finally be shifting? On the client side, an increasing number of chief customer officer positions are cropping up among the more traditional CMO job roles, while agency-side there seems to be a change in focus among business and creative leaders. In a recent piece CR spoke to the new customer experience practice that’s just been integrated into Uncommon London about why CX is the next creative frontier.

Launched during the height of the pandemic last year, creative agency New Commercial Arts was founded on the basis of ‘uniting brand and customer experience creativity’. The new endeavour from adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding sees the duo team up with BBH’s former chief creative officer, Ian Heartfield, and Rob Curran, previously chief experience officer at Wunderman Thompson.