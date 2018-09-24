Cross purposes? New England rugby shirt resembles 2010 football design
Well this is odd: a new England Rugby Union shirt for the 2018-19 season features a scattering of tiny St George crosses. Just like the England football shirt of 2010
Back in 2010, Peter Saville designed detailing for a new shirt for the England football team on behalf of kit suppliers Umbro. To the delight of some, and the deep annoyance of others, his design featured a pattern made up of tiny St George crosses in various colours. The crosses were scattered across the shoulders of the white home shirt, though a special edition version featured them across the whole garment.
Fast-forward to 2018 and the Rugby Football Union announces its New England shirt, produced by Canterbury. This design also features a multitude of St George crosses, again in various colours.
