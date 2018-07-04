The show features every issue of influential photography magazine Camerawork and work by film workshop Four Corners, both of which were based on east London’s Roman Road in the 70s and 80s

In 1972 four filmmakers – Joanna Davis, Mary Pat Leece, Ron Peck and Wilf Thust – came together to set up a new film workshop and cinema on Roman Road in east London. The aim of Four Corners was to bring the craft of filmmaking to those who had previously been excluded from the practice. Its early films also turned the lens on diverse communities who had largely been ignored up until then, including East End working class women, Bangladeshis and London’s gay scene.

Around the same time, a workshop and gallery called The Half Moon Photography Workshop (later known as Camerawork) opened up two doors down from Four Corners on Roman Road. They began publishing Camerawork magazine in 1976, with a focus on demystifying and democratising the practice of photography. It became known for its visual commentary on the political and social upheavals of the time such as The Troubles in Ireland, and working with renowned photographers such as Martin Parr and Chris Steele-Perkins.

