New film shows the stories of resilience behind the Refugee Olympic team

Created for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), The Journey is an evocative portrait of the struggles that refugee athletes have overcome

By

The Journey is a fictional story that illustrates some of the struggles a female refugee has overcome after being forced to flee her home to escape conflict. Without ever showing her face, the film depicts a story of resilience and hope which then turns into athletic success via the Refugee Olympic team.

Created by agency Don’t Panic and directing collective Pantera, the film was made in consultation with two refugee athletes hoping to compete at this year’s games, Rose Nathike Lokonyen and Asif Sultani, as well as the UNHCR and the UN Refugee Agency. The intention throughout was to create an accurate, if dramatised, portrayal of a refugee’s journey.

“One of our biggest challenges creatively was to make an emotionally impactful film, whilst keeping the protagonist anonymous,” says Rick Dodds, creative partner at Don’t Panic. “We chose to show only her legs, as this allows our film to be representative of many refugees’ journeys. Emotion so often comes from a person’s face, their expression, the look in their eyes, the words they say and with this film, we simply had a pair of legs.

“We also quickly realised that we couldn’t have her running in every single scene as the film would only have one note. So the choreography of her movements, when she’s walking, turning, stopping, sitting, became our most vital tool to create emotion.”

There are currently over 60 refugee Para athletes and athletes training in the hope of competing at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “The story of The Journey is similar to my own and that of my fellow refugee athletes,” says Lokonyen, who was also a member of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in Rio 2016. “I’m training hard in the hope to get to Tokyo. I want to help people everywhere better understand the lives of refugees and the power sport can have to change lives.”

Credits:
Agency: Don’t Panic
Founder: Joe Wade
Creative partner: Rick Dodds
Production company: Anonymous Content
Director: Pantera
Edit House: Trim Editing
Post: Time Based Arts
Sound: String & Tins

Latest from CR

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham