Gap breastfeeding ad shows the power of an Instagram post

In an otherwise bland ad campaign on Instagram, Gap included a photo of a mother breastfeeding her child, and demonstrated once again that a picture is worth a thousand words.

By
Gap

A new Instagram ad campaign from Gap has hit the headlines. It is a pretty average campaign, but for one small difference: in one of the shots a woman is shown breastfeeding her child. And with this simple act, Gap has managed to delight women and garner a huge amount of positive press.

