National Trust campaign celebrates Ferguson’s Gang, its ‘lady gangsters’
Ferguson’s Gang centred around six society women from the 1930s who secretly raised funds for the National Trust, hiding their identities via witty monikers and staging daring stunts. Supple Studio celebrates their contribution to Cornwall
Fighting against the perceived threat of the ‘octopus’ of urban development to Britain’s rural land and important buildings, Ferguson’s Gang embarked on an extraordinary campaign of fundraising on behalf of the National Trust in the 1930s.
As the Trust explains, “the gang wore masks to protect their anonymity and delivered their ‘swag’ in creative ways – inside a fake pineapple, cigar or accompanied by a bottle of homemade sloe gin. The stunts were avidly reported in the press capturing the public’s imagination.”
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.