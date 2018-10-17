National Trust campaign celebrates Ferguson’s Gang, its ‘lady gangsters’

Ferguson’s Gang centred around six society women from the 1930s who secretly raised funds for the National Trust, hiding their identities via witty monikers and staging daring stunts. Supple Studio celebrates their contribution to Cornwall

Fighting against the perceived threat of the ‘octopus’ of urban development to Britain’s rural land and important buildings, Ferguson’s Gang embarked on an extraordinary campaign of fundraising on behalf of the National Trust in the 1930s.

As the Trust explains, “the gang wore masks to protect their anonymity and delivered their ‘swag’ in creative ways – inside a fake pineapple, cigar or accompanied by a bottle of homemade sloe gin. The stunts were avidly reported in the press capturing the public’s imagination.”

