New Guinness ad promotes drinking … water

Guinness has created a tongue-in-cheek new ad that aims to promote responsible drinking. But is the brand being serious or is it taking the mick? It’s not entirely clear

In the past few months in advertising we’ve had Iceland getting into the environmental activism game and Gillette suggesting that men should be more sensitive to the feelings of others. And now, in the latest example of a brand unexpectedly deciding to take on a cause, we have Guinness advocating that we drink more responsibly.

The ad arrives ahead of the Guinness Six Nations event, which kicks off tomorrow, and aims to encourage rugby fans to swap out a pint of beer for water – or a pint of ‘Guinness Clear’ – so that you’ll “make it a night you’ll remember”.