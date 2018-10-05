New Honda Civic ad is a typographic beauty
Wieden + Kennedy London has created a stand-out new ad for the Honda Civic, which has an elegant, graphics-led style
It’s hard to make an entertaining car ad. All too often – in an obvious desire by brands to show off their vehicles at their shiniest, slickest best – audiences are offered generic scenes of handsome people (usually men) driving fast along epic highways. The cars may look good in these spots, but for audiences, they run the risk of all blending into one.
Honda has consistently stood out for doing something different with its advertising, often opting for quirky, cheeky charm over anything too polished. In this new spot though, its long-term agency Wieden + Kennedy London manages to pull off what must surely be a holy grail for car brands – an ad where the Honda Civic looks super slick, yet the ad is captivating too.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.