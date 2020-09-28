New John Lewis ad reflects the new normal

Lockdown living is in full effect in the latest ad from John Lewis, as parents and students are shown working from home, while children wreak (charming) havoc

Set to the classic soundtrack from The Muppets, the new John Lewis ad sees furniture seeming to rearrange itself around the home, while adults and teenagers are distracted by Zoom calls and schoolwork.

The spot’s release feels uncannily timed to reflect the more stringent return to a home-centred life in the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cries of ‘back to the office’ were swiftly reversed last week following rises in Covid-19 across the country. The only aspect that doesn’t quite chime with our current circumstances is the ever-presence of pesky kids, who should surely be at school by now. Parents, insert anxious-faced emoji here.

John Lewis follows Ikea, who recently released a campaign based around the importance of a good night’s sleep, in emphasising the importance of a pleasant home environment during the fractious times we’re in. It’s a logical direction for the brand as we all reassess our set ups while adapting to ongoing home working.

With its humorous soundtrack and the cheerful creativity of the kids, the ad does a good job of emphasising some of the joy that’s come out of the chaos in this year of dramatic change, while remaining firmly on brand for John Lewis.

Credits:

Agency: adam&eveDDB

CCO: Richard Brim

Creative directors: Matt Gay, Feargal Ballance

Production company: Stink

Directors: Traktor