New KesselsKramer book focuses on a photogenic German Shepherd dog

The latest title in the In Almost Every Picture series centres on the tourist town of Baile Tusnad in Romania in the 1960s and 70s, and the imagery of local photographer George Nitescu

By

Conceived by Erik Kessels, the photobook series In Almost Every Picture features found photography that is unified each time by a recurring theme or quirk.

Previous titles have featured images ranging from the banal to the bizarre. Book 11, for example, is centred on photos of a woman called Valerie who is always featured fully dressed, submerged in water. Others are psychologically revealing – book 15 features a series of photos of a man with various ex-girlfriends, where all the women have been furiously scribbled out by the man’s wife.

Many are very funny, and in virtually all cases it is somewhat surprising that the photographs have survived intact down the decades and found their way into Kessels’ hands.

The vibe of the latest series, which is edited by Kessels and Valentin Fogoros, is best described as sweet. They are taken at Baile Tusnad, a popular holiday spot in Romania in the 60s and 70s where people would flock to enjoy the hot springs and spas.

As a record of their trip, visitors would often be captured by the local photographer, George Nitescu, who would regularly snap them alongside his German Shepherd dog.

The dog is a constant in the pictures featured in In Almost Every Picture, and clearly has a big impact on those photographed alongside him. As a text accompanying the images states: “Men in the pictures stand next to him as if he just brought back a hunting trophy. Children are photographed tugging his ears. And women pose around him as if he’s part of their family – though most had never met the dog before. For these snapshots, he was an honorary
member of thousands of families who perhaps lived in prefabricated housing blocks, in apartments that would never accommodate a pet so large.”

Nitescu’s photographs were available to be collected by the visitors just hours after they were taken, and presumably travelled back with them to their homes and into family albums. The snapshots featured here were found among hundreds left in Nitescu’s studio after his death in 2018. It’s not clear why they were left behind – perhaps they didn’t make the cut or were never collected.

Brought together in this book, they give us a window into another time and place, though also offer up some enduring truths that remain prevalent today: the joy of taking a holiday, and the sheer pleasure that a big, friendly dog can provide.

erikkessels.com/in-almost-every-picture

Latest from CR

More from CR

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER