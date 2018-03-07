New music video Unsilenced features song sung entirely in sign

Created for the French deaf awareness charity La Parole aux Sourds, this new promo features an original song that is performed using dance moves and sign language.

On first viewing, the new promo Unsilenced appears to be created for an instrumental song. The film stars deaf dancer Billy Read, who is shown performing a number of moves, which to untrained eyes, look like dance gestures. It is only at the end of the film that the second layer is revealed, along with the lyrics to the song.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk