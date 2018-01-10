New pay survey reveals big rises for UX, but junior designers are struggling

While UK salaries for traditional design and writing jobs have not kept up with inflation, UX and senior pay have seen big increases in the last three years according to a new survey from recruiters Aquent/Vitamin T

Their 2018 salary guide is based on the results of placing thousands of designers and creatives in roles in the UK. However, it should be noted that the data relates in the main to London – there is no regional data available.

According to the survey, senior graphic designers and experienced UX professionals have seen some of the strongest salary growth

