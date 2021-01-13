A new book celebrates the diversity of the queer photography scene

Over 50 photographers have contributed work to New Queer Photography – which pays tribute to what its editor Benjamin Wolbergs describes as “a variety of different styles and visual worlds beyond clichés and preconceptions”

By

Art director Wolbergs first had the idea for the book four years ago, while working on a collection of ‘physique photography’ from the 1950s – something he describes as being “clearly intended to appeal to a gay audience”. It sparked off some questions around what a book of contemporary gay and queer photography would look like today.

Inspired by the work of photographers such as Florian Hertz and Matt Lambert – who spoke to CR last year about the challenges of shooting explicit imagery – Wolbergs set about putting together a collection of imagery exploring drag, gender, queerness and transsexuality.

Top image: by Matt Lambert: above: by Kostis Fokas
By Spyros Rennt
By Melody Melamed

Images in the book range from Richard Hammond’s portraits of LGBTQI+ people in countries where homosexuality is illegal to Julia Gunther’s photographs of the Miss Lesbian beauty pageant held in a Cape Town township and Dustin Thierry’s images of ballroom scenes from around the world.

Wolbergs describes the process behind the book as being challenging at times – not least of all finding a publisher. However in the introduction to the title he emphasises the joy and excitement to be found in “a marginal perspective”.

“Doesn’t working on the margins provide scope for a freer and more experimental creative process, very different from the one that complies with and conforms to all the norms and expectations of mainstream society?” he writes. “And isn’t the margin of society a fertile ground that spawns great and exciting narratives and notable works of art?”

New Queer Photography is published by Verlag Kettler, priced €58

Latest from CR

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham