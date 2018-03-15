Where digital was once the go-to medium in photography, chosen for its ease and cheapness, photographers are now returning to film, in both their personal and commercial work. We examine why.

Film is making a comeback. Until recently, analogue fans seemed to be drowning in bad news stories as one once-ubiquitous brand after another closed up shop. But last year brought resurrections, with both Kodak and Polaroid returning much-loved film products to the marketplace.

The returns are driven by demand, as young photographers discover anew the benefits of using film over digital in their work.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Why register? Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter. Register now Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk