New Shiseido ad is an inclusive Halloween-themed love story
The Party Bus is a beautifully filmed romantic story of a teenage girl who finds herself choosing between Dracula and a samurai at a Halloween party. And like the brand’s previous, hugely popular, High School Girl? film, it comes with a twist
The new film is directed by Show Yanagisawa, who also helmed High School Girl? and sees a similar attention to detail in its craft, which mixes elegant live action shots with sweet scenes of stop-motion animation, as our main protagonist – who incidentally is dressed as Princess Kaguya – drifts into an imaginary world where her make up forms characters which dance across her face.
As with High School Girl?, the film was created by the in-house team at Shiseido.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.