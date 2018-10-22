New Shiseido ad is an inclusive Halloween-themed love story

The Party Bus is a beautifully filmed romantic story of a teenage girl who finds herself choosing between Dracula and a samurai at a Halloween party. And like the brand’s previous, hugely popular, High School Girl? film, it comes with a twist

By

The new film is directed by Show Yanagisawa, who also helmed High School Girl? and sees a similar attention to detail in its craft, which mixes elegant live action shots with sweet scenes of stop-motion animation, as our main protagonist – who incidentally is dressed as Princess Kaguya – drifts into an imaginary world where her make up forms characters which dance across her face.

As with High School Girl?, the film was created by the in-house team at Shiseido.

