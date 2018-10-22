New Shiseido ad is an inclusive Halloween-themed love story

The Party Bus is a beautifully filmed romantic story of a teenage girl who finds herself choosing between Dracula and a samurai at a Halloween party. And like the brand’s previous, hugely popular, High School Girl? film, it comes with a twist

The new film is directed by Show Yanagisawa, who also helmed High School Girl? and sees a similar attention to detail in its craft, which mixes elegant live action shots with sweet scenes of stop-motion animation, as our main protagonist – who incidentally is dressed as Princess Kaguya – drifts into an imaginary world where her make up forms characters which dance across her face.

As with High School Girl?, the film was created by the in-house team at Shiseido.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk