New show to feature protest art removed from Design Museum exhibition

The artworks – which made up a third of the Hope to Nope exhibition – will go on display alongside a curated selection of other political art, in protest against the museum hosting an arms company event earlier this year

A group of artists who recently removed artworks from London’s Design Museum after it was revealed that the institution hosted a private arms industry event have organised a new exhibition of their work.

Over 40 artists and designers including Shepard Fairey and Jonathan Barnbrook first demanded to have their work taken out of the museum’s recent Hope to Nope exhibition in July, following revelations that it had held an event to coincide with Farnborough International arms fair.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk