New show to feature protest art removed from Design Museum exhibition
The artworks – which made up a third of the Hope to Nope exhibition – will go on display alongside a curated selection of other political art, in protest against the museum hosting an arms company event earlier this year
A group of artists who recently removed artworks from London’s Design Museum after it was revealed that the institution hosted a private arms industry event have organised a new exhibition of their work.
Over 40 artists and designers including Shepard Fairey and Jonathan Barnbrook first demanded to have their work taken out of the museum’s recent Hope to Nope exhibition in July, following revelations that it had held an event to coincide with Farnborough International arms fair.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.