New Skoda ad harks back to the 90s

Skoda’s new ad will be a trip down memory lane for anyone who remembers the ‘interesting’ fashion choices of the 90s. In a sea of bland car ads, it stands out for its surprising approach

There’s not a glamorous cliff top in sight in this new car ad from Skoda, which instead of showing off the sleek curves of the brand’s vehicles, instead features a series of low-fi footage that emulates the 90s, with grunge styling, hammer pants and neon.

The jokey point is that we were all – including Skoda’s cars – uglier back before the millennium.

