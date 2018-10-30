In the latest in our series showcasing emerging creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we talk to Fumi Homma, a London-based photographer inspired by Americana

Untitled, by Fumi Homma

Fumi Homma is a Japanese photographer based in London. He started taking pictures when he was studying in the UK – “I met a photographer from Japan [and] after we finished school, I became his assistant,” he explains.

There’s a sense of nostalgia in much of Homma’s work. Images from his personal series Everyone Is A Winner show children hanging out by the beach and playing arcade games, evoking fond memories of summer holidays and family trips to the seaside. Others aim to spark intrigue – a table laid with flowers or a battered armchair in a run-down room – and feature an artful use of light and shadow.

From a series documenting Leicester’s Caribbean Carnival for Pylot magazine

From a personal series by Homma

He recently documented Leicester’s Caribbean Carnival – the third largest event of its kind in the UK after London and Leeds – for fashion and culture magazine Pylot. His playful images capture a diverse crowd, from loved-up couples to kids, and an equally diverse range of styles.

Homma says he isn’t drawn to one particular theme but is always on the look out for interesting settings and subjects. “Great subjects and themes don’t always make a great photograph … [but] everything can be a great theme and subject…. That’s one of the great things about photography,” he explains.

Portrait series by Fumi Homma. Hair: Gregor Makris; Styling Lorena Maza; Make up: Dash

He shoots on film and prefers creating scenes with people and objects to documenting landscapes and scenery – “I love to make a picture [rather] than take a picture,” he adds.

Homma counts American photography and pop culture among his biggest sources of inspiration. He is currently working on commissions and hopes to shoot a personal project in Texas – “I would love to go there,” he adds.

New Talent is part of Inspire, a partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram showcasing outstanding creative work across both platforms. More advice and inspiration for creatives using Facebook and Instagram is available at facebook.com/ads/creativehub. You can follow Fumi Homma on Instagram (@fumihonma) or see more of his work at fumihomma.com