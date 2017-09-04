CR Recommends

New York-based Pentagram partner Luke Hayman has collaborated with The National on designs for their new record Sleep Well Beast, working across the sleeve design and promotional materials ranging from t-shirts to more unexpected items, like staplers and sellotape dispensers. The band counts not one but two members with graphic design-related backgrounds, with bassist Scott Devendorf having […]

