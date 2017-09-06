In the latest in our series uncovering creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we speak to Marylou Faure – a London-based illustrator and art director who has worked on album covers, illustrated recipe books and London-themed geostickers

Marylou Faure’s joyful illustrations are filled with bold colours and charming characters. “I really want my work to be fun, light hearted and bubbly … and a lot of that comes from my characters and colour palette,” she says.

Faure studied graphic design in France and did a Master’s degree in Art Direction and Digital Design before moving to London. She now works freelance and has over 27,000 followers on Instagram.

“I’ve always been into drawing, ever since I was a little girl…. But I didn’t actually know what I wanted to do. I studied design for five years and still wasn’t sure what I wanted to focus on – it [was] only after doing a few internships in London that I realised how much fun I was having when I was working on illustration projects,” she says.

Since moving to the UK, Faure has worked on an illustrated recipe book, wheel covers for wheelchair brand Izzy Wheels! and a record sleeve for band Vinyl Moon, as well as campaigns for Deliveroo and Tinder.

She has also illustrated virtual Valentine’s Day cards for Facebook and was one of five London artists selected to create a set of custom geostickers for Instagram. (The platform has worked with local artists to create geostickers for seven cities: London, Madrid, New York, Tokyo, Jakarta, Chicago and Saõ Paulo.)

Most of Faure’s work is character based – “I love drawing characters, it’s definitely my favourite thing, and I like to talk about certain issues such as women’s right and body empowerment,” she says – and is created digitally. “I like to sketch my ideas by hand, it seems more natural, but then the rest will be done using my graphic tablet,” she explains.

She is interested in working with clients tackling social or environmental issues and is also keen to work on larger-scale projects. “One thing I haven’t really done which I’d be keen to do is window display and set design. I’d love to have a go at working on something in volume, and creating artwork for a specific space.”

New Talent is part of Inspire, a year-long partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram showcasing outstanding creative work across both platforms. More advice and inspiration for creatives using Facebook and Instagram is available at www.facebook.com/ads/creativehub. You can see more of Marylou Faure’s work at maryloufaure.com or follow her on Instagram (@maryloufaure).