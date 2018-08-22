In the latest in our series uncovering creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we speak to Barcelona-based illustrator and animator Luis Mazon

Cover illustration of Timothée Chalamet for Little White Lies magazine. Art direction: Laurene Boglio

Luis Mazon creates colourful artworks that move before your eyes. His illustrations are painted or sketched by hand or using digital brushes before being brought to life with looping movements. His work has appeared on the cover of Little White Lies and in Odiseo, Ladybeard and the New York Times Magazine.

Mazon was introduced to the art world through graffiti, which he became fascinated with as a teenager. He studied graphic design after leaving school, but found himself drawn to illustration and went on to do postgraduate courses in illustration and motion graphics.

“It took me some years to realise that I didn’t want to be a designer. I spent almost all my time illustrating and painting, so I thought that studying illustration made sense,” he explains.

Lorde illustration for Indiespot magazine

Editorial illustration/animation for O studio

He finds inspiration in pop culture, graffiti and photography and likes to experiment with new techniques and materials – “I am painting a lot with solid guache right now, for example,” he says.

Mazon’s process starts with creating a photographic collage for reference. After that, he draws artworks digitally to test colours and compositions, “[and] once everyone is happy with it, I draw it by hand,” he explains. “Then, I scan the illustration and correct colours or mistakes on the computer.”

He is currently creating and animating a series of illustrations for New York public radio station WNYC – “It’s the biggest project I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m really enjoying it,” he says.

Poster artwork for Do The Green Thing

Lil Yachty illustration for The New York Times Magazine

New Talent is part of Inspire, a partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram showcasing outstanding creative work across both platforms. More advice and inspiration for creatives using Facebook and Instagram is available at facebook.com/ads/creativehub.You can follow Luis Mazon on Instagram (@luismazonstuff) or see more of his work at mazonluis.com