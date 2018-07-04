In the latest in our series uncovering creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we speak to Roberts Rurans about his bright and charming illustrations

Illustration for July concert programme at Fon Stricka Villa

Roberts Rurans’ illustrations are filled with bold colours, simple shapes and playful details. “I really enjoy drawing people and made-up characters. I like to find that little twist that makes a seemingly predictable situation unexpected,” he explains.

Rurans is based in Riga and studied Printmaking at the Art Academy of Latvia. He graduated in 2015 and co-founded design studio Overpriced before going freelance. He also spent a year studying illustration in the UK and three years working part-time as a graphic designer while at art school.

Creative for production company T3 Studios. Animation by Eduards Balodis

Illustration for an August concert programme at Fon Stricka Villa in Riga

Rurans works mostly by hand, painting illustrations with acrylic on paper before colour correcting and editing them digitally. “I like the idea of making something tangible, I think it gives some extra value to the work I produce,” he says. He also creates animations with his friend and collaborator Eduards Balodis.

He has worked on commissions for a range of clients from Vogue to children’s bike brand Brum Brum, and enjoys briefs that demand “a witty concept” or a fresh approach. “That’s more challenging than just drawing something pretty – not that pretty isn’t relevant. I’m more excited about those conceptual or witty illustrations than merely good-looking ones.”

Animation for a Vogue article on American Royalists. Animation by Eduards Balodis

Artwork promoting a June concert programme at Fon Stricka Villa in Riga

New Talent is part of Inspire, a partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram showcasing outstanding creative work across both platforms. More advice and inspiration for creatives using Facebook and Instagram is available at facebook.com/ads/creativehub.You can follow Roberts Rurans on Instagram (@robertsrurans) or see more of his work at robertsrurans.com