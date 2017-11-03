In the latest in our series uncovering creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we speak to Sharon Liu, who creates GIFs and animated films with a handcrafted feel

Sharon Liu creates films and GIFs using charcoal, oil paints and watercolours. She used charcoal from Glasgow School of Art’s burned down Mackintosh Building to make a film promoting Ashes to Art – a project which saw artists create new pieces from the building’s debris to fund its repair – and has directed animations for Boots and cosmetics brand Burt’s Bees.

She also created 200 illustrations for language learning app Memrise to help users remember French, German and Spanish phrases.

Liu studied animation at the Royal College of Art was recently signed to production company and illustration agency Jelly’s Futures programme (a scheme for emerging illustrators and animators).

Her films are filled with rich colours and textures, combining brush strokes with pencil and ink marks: “I really enjoy seeing the chemistry between texture and colour,” says Liu.

Alongside working on commissions, she creates playful GIFs for her Instagram Feed: “GIFs are almost like an animated diary of mine, documenting my daily/weekly/monthly nonsense,” she says. She is also working on combining live action and animation to create live videos for the platform.

You can see more of Sharon Liu's work at sharon-liu.com or follow her on Instagram at @liuneytunes.