In the latest in our series uncovering creative talent on Facebook and Instagram, we speak to Vincent Schwenk about his colourful animations and creative experiments

Vincent Schwenk is a designer, 3D artist and animator based in Hamburg. His work is consistently slick, playful and colourful – whether he’s creating ‘blob art’ in VR or animations for a German bank.

Schwenk studied communication design at university in Augsburg (near Munich). He learned about lighting and composition through taking photography classes and learned how to animate in his spare time.

Above: VR blobs created using Oculus Medium

Schwenk worked at a branding agency after graduating but now works freelance – giving him more time to focus on personal projects in between commissions. He has created animations for Comdirect Bank and Hamburg music festival Reeperbahn as well as branding, record sleeves and animated teasers for Berlin record label Suol.

He recently created artwork for Radical Everyone – a digital report by branding agency Wolff Olins – and enjoys working on music and cultural projects as well as larger-scale commercial campaigns.

Schwenk’s Instagram Feed is filled with creative experiments – or visual workouts as he describes them – and he has recently begun creating art for the Oculus VR headset using Cinema 4D.

“I try to do [personal projects] as often as I can for many reasons. The 3D world moves so fast – there are new programmes, new updates, new techniques – and if you’re not continuing to practise with this software then I guess you can get [left] out of the business very quickly. It’s also nice to train your brain, to be creative and to do little doodles and sketches,” he explains.

“It’s kind of like a 3D sketchbook: I’m collecting ideas and [doing] tests and sometimes these lead to jobs, or if I’m working on a job, I can grab my visual workout files and copy something out of them…. It’s a good rehearsal to keep in business and to keep being creative,” he adds.

You can see more of Vincent Schwenk's work at vincentschwenk.de or follow him on Instagram at @vincentschwenk