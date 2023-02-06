Lady Liberty turns orange for the NYC Marathon

Over 50,000 athletes attend the TCS New York City Marathon each year, gathering from countries across the globe and attracting spectators in their thousands. Participants are led through all five of New York’s boroughs, and across five bridges, before finishing their 26-mile journey in the city’s Central Park.

The event – which is led by non-profit organisation New York Road Runners and currently sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – has been going for 53 years.

Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv was brought in to strengthen the marathon’s branding, as well as underscore its association with the current sponsor – whose wordmark (not designed by the studio) has been incorporated into the identity. Reports suggest that TCS will retain its sponsorship of the marathon until 2029.

The studio has simplified the event’s existing Lady Liberty icon – with five stripes representing the five boroughs – creating a more confident and geometric version of the symbol, and turning its flame orange. The accompanying colours of white and navy blue echo the City of New York flag, which is emblazoned in similar shades.

It’s a definite improvement on the event’s former Lady Liberty, which looks strangely haphazard next to this new and much tidier iteration. Its sleekness really comes to the fore when seen in motion, with the logo’s five stripes zooming in to create a runner’s perspective of the road ahead. The simplified symbol and the sans serif wordmark leave plenty of potential for future sponsors to work with as well.

cghnyc.com