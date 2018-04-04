New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast on creating portraits of modern life

Since the 1970s, New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast’s drawings have been providing keenly observed portraits of modern life – from the experience of caring for elderly parents to the chaos of living in New York City.

By

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR