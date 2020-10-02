Nightmares on Wax mark 25 years of Smoker’s Delight with new film

The entertaining short, created to celebrate the rerelease of the seminal album this year, was apparently inspired by a real dream of Nightmares on Wax’s George Evelyn

For those of us of a certain age, Smoker’s Delight stands alongside a number of seminal albums of the 90s, including Portishead’s Dummy and Massive Attack’s Blue Lines, which sum up the sound of a certain period in UK history.

To honour its significance, Warp released a special anniversary reissue of the album in April this year, and this week an EP with four new bonus tracks – including new tracks Let’s Ascend and Aquaself alongside an alternative funk mix of Dreddoverboard and a live recording of Nights Introlude at Concord Music Hall in Chicago in 2014 – is out.

Rather than going down the route of a nostalgic documentary to celebrate the album’s 25th birthday, Warp instead commissioned director Jamie Whitby to create this amusing short film telling the story of a young stoner, Tiger, who finds himself trapped inside a dream and has to figure his way out, detective style. Along the way, the short also reminds viewers just how great Smoker’s Delight remains.

Credits:

Director: Jamie Whitby

Production company: Agile Films