Nike launches futuristic AR experience in China

BBH China led the creation of an immersive digital platform showcasing Nike’s collaborative relationships with Givenchy creative director Matthew M Williams and music artist G-Dragon

Nike has unveiled Trove, a stylish digital experience geared towards its customers in China, which celebrates the brand’s collaborations with Matthew M Williams, who helms the Maison Givenchy fashion house, and music artist and producer G-Dragon.

Optimised for use on smartphones, the experience uses AR tech to allow users to pan around the unique worlds built for each collaborator according to their chosen aesthetic language. Though the design concepts are visibly distinct from one another, they both share a futuristic feel.

Williams’ is akin to a glitchy yoga retreat in the desert, while the atmospheric area created for G-Dragon feels as though an architect has gone to town on a cavernous underground bunker.

The experience links to additional content where people can read more about the Nike collaborations with the two creatives, and they can also generate a personalised business card inspired by each theme. The local version of the experience contains quick links to products embedded in the AR environments.

The platform was brought to life by BBH China, production studio Unit9 and Nike’s global catalyst brand management team – Nike’s global marketing arm which works on the brand’s collaborative projects across fashion, design, entertainment, music and art.

All of the platform copy is written in simplified Chinese, so people requiring another language to navigate the experience might benefit from their mobile browser’s live translation function if one is available.

Access Nike’s Trove experience via smartphone here