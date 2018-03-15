Nike China transports runners into a video game

In what looks like a super-fun immersive in-store experience, Nike China is promoting the new Nike Epic React running shoes by transporting shoppers into a computer game.

The aim of this in-store promotion from Nike is to show off the bouncy and soft cushioning effect in the new Nike Epic React running shoes. The best way to do this is, of course, is by getting customers running, so Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai created an unexpected experience which allows shoppers to show off their athletic skills in a video game format.

