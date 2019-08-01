Nike enlists nine animators to put their spin on the timeless swoosh
To celebrate one of the world’s most recognisable logos, Nike and Foot Locker have called on a set of animators to envision popular trainer silhouettes in their own unique art styles
Nike and Foot Locker have joined forces with Portland-based agency One Hundred as part of a new campaign that puts nine animators in the spotlight. Each creative was asked to celebrate the iconic swoosh by interpreting popular trainers through their own distinctive lens.
The animators based their works around a handful of Nike footwear variants, including the Air Max 97, the sunset-inspired Nike Air Max Plus Tn, the React Element 55, and the ever-popular Nike Air Force 1.
Among the nine animators brought on board to pay homage to the swoosh is Mason London – real name Joe Pyrtherch – whose characterful aesthetic has seen him work with youth culture-focused brands like Boiler Room and Red Bull, as well as a raft of musicians. Prytherch focused on the Tns, which became a cult sensation ever since they were introduced to the world in 1998, and are now as at home on hypebeast as they are on the running track.
I was asked to create an animation for Nike to celebrate the history of the iconic Nike Air Plus TN. Introduced as an air cushioned running shoe in 1998, they were invented by Sean McDowell when he lived in Florida in the 90s.
Animation I made to celebrate the release of the new Nike Air Max 97 based in the 1971 @nike graphics
Tiago Majuelos and Drew Tyndell travelled back in time to revisit Nike graphics from 1971, which is when the company began trading under Nike, Inc. and adopted the now-ubiquitous swoosh. Others drew upon era-defining art styles from the past too, including Ruffmercy’s nostalgic cut-out aesthetic, Robin Velghe’s old-school block designs, and the comic book aesthetic favoured by the animator known simply as Thami. Meanwhile, Grand Chamaco and Julian Glander pointed firmly towards the future with their animations.
For decades, Nike has been known for offering a range of vibrant colourways and instigating design trends, so it’s only fitting that the new campaign – scored by an exclusive Tony Quattro track – is led by animators making a name for themselves as being at the forefront of creativity.
I had the honor to create an animation for @nike to celebrate the '71 swoosh and the legendary Air Force 1. This sneaker has become a true icon in street and hip hop culture, and is here to stay for many more generations.
I'm super excited to participate with this animation to celebrate the iconic @nike Swoosh and the Air Max 97