Nike enlists nine animators to put their spin on the timeless swoosh

To celebrate one of the world’s most recognisable logos, Nike and Foot Locker have called on a set of animators to envision popular trainer silhouettes in their own unique art styles

Nike and Foot Locker have joined forces with Portland-based agency One Hundred as part of a new campaign that puts nine animators in the spotlight. Each creative was asked to celebrate the iconic swoosh by interpreting popular trainers through their own distinctive lens.

The animators based their works around a handful of Nike footwear variants, including the Air Max 97, the sunset-inspired Nike Air Max Plus Tn, the React Element 55, and the ever-popular Nike Air Force 1.

Among the nine animators brought on board to pay homage to the swoosh is Mason London – real name Joe Pyrtherch – whose characterful aesthetic has seen him work with youth culture-focused brands like Boiler Room and Red Bull, as well as a raft of musicians. Prytherch focused on the Tns, which became a cult sensation ever since they were introduced to the world in 1998, and are now as at home on hypebeast as they are on the running track.

Tiago Majuelos and Drew Tyndell travelled back in time to revisit Nike graphics from 1971, which is when the company began trading under Nike, Inc. and adopted the now-ubiquitous swoosh. Others drew upon era-defining art styles from the past too, including Ruffmercy’s nostalgic cut-out aesthetic, Robin Velghe’s old-school block designs, and the comic book aesthetic favoured by the animator known simply as Thami. Meanwhile, Grand Chamaco and Julian Glander pointed firmly towards the future with their animations.

For decades, Nike has been known for offering a range of vibrant colourways and instigating design trends, so it’s only fitting that the new campaign – scored by an exclusive Tony Quattro track – is led by animators making a name for themselves as being at the forefront of creativity.