Nike Football celebrates England’s valiant World Cup journey in new ad

Nike Football pays tribute to England’s unexpected World Cup journey in a thoughtful new spot that celebrates the wonder and power of teamwork

Not being an official World Cup sponsor, Nike can’t actually mention the global event in this new ad, which reflects on England’s unexpected and exciting journey to the semi-final. But it’s perfectly clear what it’s about.

The ad focuses not on the team’s performance so much but on the other much-commented aspect of England’s World Cup experience this time: how the players seemed so unified and ego-free. As such they appeared like a team who were having the time of their lives – much like the kids who are featured in this spot (albeit in far less glorified settings).

