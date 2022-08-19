Nike’s new campaign finds sporting magic in the mundane
Created by Soursop, the series of films features a mixture of street cast and famous families, including footballer Virgil Van Dijk and his daughters
While most back-to-school campaigns tend to blend into a sea of samey school uniform commercials, Nike is approaching this highlight in the children’s calendar differently this year.
In its new campaign, Never Done Playing, the sportswear brand focuses on finding the magic in the mundane by transforming everyday chores into sporting events
The campaign is led by creative consultancy Soursop, who previously worked with the brand on its Emma Raducanu Wimbledon campaign earlier this summer and on a community-based campaign in Berlin last year.
The series of four hero films have been directed by India Rose Harris and feature a mixture of street cast and famous families, with photography led by Lucas Garrido.
The first spot shows Dutch football legend Virgil Van Dijk doing a spot of gardening, before being enticed into an epic game of footie with his two daughters
YouTube and Channel 5 TV personalities, the Grimwades family, star in a second film, which shows them turning WFH into a dance battle.
The other two films feature families discovered through street casting, who are filmed turning a walk around the block into a 100-metre race, and doing the laundry into a game of tennis doubles.
Credits:
Creative consultancy: Soursop
Executive Creative Director: Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock
Creative Director: Francesca Marchesi
Art Director: Salvatore Gullifa
Junior Art Director: Tom Sutcliffe
Photography: Lucas Garrido & Alma Debenath
Production Studio: KODE
Director: India Rose Harris
DOP: Tristan Chenais