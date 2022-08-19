Nike’s new campaign finds sporting magic in the mundane

Created by Soursop, the series of films features a mixture of street cast and famous families, including footballer Virgil Van Dijk and his daughters

While most back-to-school campaigns tend to blend into a sea of samey school uniform commercials, Nike is approaching this highlight in the children’s calendar differently this year.

In its new campaign, Never Done Playing, the sportswear brand focuses on finding the magic in the mundane by transforming everyday chores into sporting events

The campaign is led by creative consultancy Soursop, who previously worked with the brand on its Emma Raducanu Wimbledon campaign earlier this summer and on a community-based campaign in Berlin last year.

The series of four hero films have been directed by India Rose Harris and feature a mixture of street cast and famous families, with photography led by Lucas Garrido.

The first spot shows Dutch football legend Virgil Van Dijk doing a spot of gardening, before being enticed into an epic game of footie with his two daughters

YouTube and Channel 5 TV personalities, the Grimwades family, star in a second film, which shows them turning WFH into a dance battle.

The other two films feature families discovered through street casting, who are filmed turning a walk around the block into a 100-metre race, and doing the laundry into a game of tennis doubles.

Credits:

Creative consultancy: Soursop

Executive Creative Director: Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock

Creative Director: Francesca Marchesi

Art Director: Salvatore Gullifa

Junior Art Director: Tom Sutcliffe

Photography: Lucas Garrido & Alma Debenath

Production Studio: KODE

Director: India Rose Harris

DOP: Tristan Chenais