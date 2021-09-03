Nike celebrates Ronaldo’s latest record with honorary pitch

The renovated pitch, at the community centre in Madeira, Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo spent his early years, accompanies a new ad celebrating his record as the leading goal scorer for a men’s national team

By

The goal features embroidered text stating ‘Greatness starts with a goal’ and its crossbars show an illustrated timeline of Ronaldo’s career in 15 scenes. Designed by Portuguese artist AkaCorleone, these depict the places that shaped him, significant moments so far and the many accolades he has received.

The renovated pitch accompanies an ad from Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, which features imagery from the island of Madeira, where tributes to Ronaldo abound. These scenes are accompanied by a voiceover from many of Ronaldo’s footballing peers, including Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand and Marcus Rashford, who explain just what it is that sets him apart from other players, including the determination and drive that was there from his earliest years.

Credits:
Agency: Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam
ECDs: Mark Bernath, Eric Quennoy
Creative Directors: Craig Williams, Evgeny Primachenko
Creatives: Florian Barthelmess, Sandra Nicolas, Tyler Andre, Mohamed Diaa
Production Company: RSA Films Amsterdam
Director: John Filipe
Illustrator: AkaCorleone

Latest from CR

More from CR

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham