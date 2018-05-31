Nile designs Ulster Bank’s new vertical bank notes

Ulster Bank has revealed the designs for its new £5 and £10 polymer banknotes ahead of their release next year. The vertical notes feature images of Northern Ireland’s countryside and local wildlife

It’s not just the Bank of England that produces UK currency. Northern Ireland’s Ulster Bank and the Bank of Scotland also produce legal UK tender – though their notes are a rare sight in England.

The Bank of Scotland is in the process of replacing its paper banknotes with polymer ones and Northern Ireland will soon be following suit. Ulster Bank’s new £5 and £10 notes were revealed at a press conference last week and will come into circulation next year.

