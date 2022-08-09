Nina Bachmann Moosey London

Nina Bachmann’s illustrations combine the everyday with the absurd

The Munich-based illustrator’s deliberately garish works are currently on display at art gallery Moosey London

By

Munich-born illustrator and graphic designer Nina Bachmann has carved out a niche for herself blurring the boundaries between banality and absurdity.

Using garish colours and eccentric characters, her illustrations offer up a visual feast for her viewers to gorge on. Mostly, these are created using acrylic and oil sticks on canvas, but she also regularly builds sculptures with different materials such as modelling clay and bronze.

Nina Bachmann Moosey London
Mystic Melodies
Nina Bachmann Moosey London
Dopo

Bachmann’s work has now come to the UK in the form of her new solo exhibition at art gallery Moosey London. Titled Premium Pleasure, the show focuses on her trademark yellow-faced, genderless characters.

While at first glance, the illustrator’s characters appear euphoric, intoxicated, even jubilant, their anxious grimaces betray the insecurities that lie beneath.

Nina Bachmann Moosey London
Domino
Nina Bachmann Moosey London
Candies

It is this duality that Bachmann aims to convey to her viewers, who in seeing themselves reflected on the canvas are meant to receive a “tenuous pleasure” from her works. “In us there is a wellspring of hedonism, the little voice telling us that it won’t hurt to have just one more,” she says.

“Most of us know what it’s like to let go in the heat of a moment, and most of us know intimately the highs that come with it. But we also know that no high can last. The higher we go, the harder we fall – an unsettling truth.”

Nina Bachmann Moosey London
So Much to Dream
Nina Bachmann Moosey London
Butterfly Habibis

Premium Pleasures is on display at Moosey London until August 28; ninabachmann.de

Latest from CR

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE MANAGER

LONDON

GAME DESIGN TUTOR

BRACKNELL/BERKSHIRE