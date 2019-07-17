No Hard Feelings: How Tech Helps Us Tell Better Brand Stories

Emotion tracking is providing a way for brands to target their ads at audiences who will be most receptive to them. Nelly Gocheva from T Brand Studio, the marketing unit of the New York Times, explains how it is changing storytelling

Today, in the pursuit of better brand stories, we’re getting used to resorting to the latest technological advancements – from in the early stages of ideation to creative execution and tangible activations. For a while, attention was mainly fixed on the platforms and mediums that would get the highest number of eyeballs – looking at you, VR, AR and voice-activated content. But while VR and AR are still striving to get the execution right, the industry is figuring out how to monetise audio. Quietly, the focus – and a large chunk of investments – of product gurus at media innovation labs and tech masterminds at creative agencies has been shifting towards the back end of storytelling, spearheading innovative solutions to help enhance the way we tell stories.

Enter emotion tracking and targeting, a new AI application hitting the sweet spot between machine learning, audience insights and data mapping to inform content and story ideations that resonate emotionally with global audiences.