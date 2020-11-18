Noble Rot is on a mission to demystify the world of wine

Over the last seven years, the Noble Rot team has built up a gastronomic empire comprising a magazine, book, import company, and not one but two restaurants. We speak to co-founder Dan Keeling about how they are ‘de-twattifying’ wine, one day at a time

Launched in 2013, quarterly wine fanzine Noble Rot was the first iteration of Mark Andrew and Dan Keeling’s quest to ‘de-twattify’ the traditionally pompous and pretentious world of wine. “I think it’s more about the fact that you’ve got this subject that is vast, and some people will use that feeling, whether it’s wine or any complex subject, to intimidate others,” says Keeling, when CR catches up with him (over a glass of wine, of course) prior to the UK’s lockdown 2.0.

“We want to talk about wine like we would talk about football, or talk about films, or talk about cooking. Wine especially can be talked about like it’s in a vacuum, but most of the time if you’re into wine and food you’re probably into music, you might be into art. People into using their senses are into using their senses, it doesn’t matter what it is,” he adds.