In his latest project, Noma Bar sculpts new characters from old toys

In Transitions, the artist revisits personal childhood objects and “reawakens their value by presenting them in a different light”

By
Photos by Luke Kirwin

What can a child’s soft toy teach us about empathy? According to Israeli graphic artist Noma Bar, a lot. Best known for his minimal 2D illustration work and his collaborations with high profile authors, magazines and newspapers, Bar’s latest project has seen him venture out into the world of 3D art – more specifically, art involving stuffed toys.

Titled Transitions – and originally featured in Issue 68 of Un Sedicesimo Magazine – this new project was conceived during a routine clearout of household clutter at Bar’s home in London, when the artist came across a collection of his now-teenage daughters’ stuffed animals. He recalled using them for bedtime stories in years gone by, when he would “give these toys different personalities and transform them by tying their hands and legs together to create new characters”.

Rather than giving them away (and the memories associated with them), he decided to return to this playful pastime and create a series of artworks in the process. Using “tiny poppers” to refigure and reshape each toy, Bar turned the original characters into entirely new ones: “Miffy’s tail becomes the nose of [a] mouse; a cute duck becomes a guilty puppy; and a monkey becomes a happy hippy.”

According to Bar, the process itself was fairly straightforward. For some of the toys he used “a natural turn, from the front to the back”, while others involved using “the full potential of the toy’s flexibility, recreating them in a more sculptural way”. Each toy was then given the proper facial expressions and features using thread, buttons and plastic eyes.

The end result is a collection of toys that each offer two characters in one. The original forms are retained and still accessible, while new ones have been unlocked through Bar’s sculptural manipulations. He explains: “Both sides of each toy are active. It was important for me to keep it the same way that we used to play with them.”

He goes on: “Today, we live in a world where opinions are too often singular and polarised, yet compassion for a spectrum of beliefs is a vital part of humanity. We must all try harder to turn situations upside down and inside out to understand the perspectives of others. There are always more than two sides to any story.”

@nomabar

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID