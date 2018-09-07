Nomad create a new identity for women’s football
To coincide with the start of the new FA Women’s Super League season, the top three tiers of the English women’s football pyramid and the league cup competition have a co-ordinated new visual identity created by Nomad
The FA’s Gameplan for Growth has some ambitious targets for the women’s game, including doubling attendances by 2020. Nomad’s new visual identity brings the English game together under one system, targeted at a core audience of girls aged seven to 15
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.