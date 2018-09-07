Nomad create a new identity for women’s football

To coincide with the start of the new FA Women’s Super League season, the top three tiers of the English women’s football pyramid and the league cup competition have a co-ordinated new visual identity created by Nomad

The FA’s Gameplan for Growth has some ambitious targets for the women’s game, including  doubling attendances by 2020. Nomad’s new visual identity brings the English game together under one system, targeted at a core audience of girls aged seven to 15

