Nomad’s identity looks to the future of classical music

The new contemporary classical music imprint is launching with a visual language that echoes the label’s boundary-pushing approach to music

By

Brighton-based branding studio Baxter & Bailey has led the visual identity, creative direction, packaging and motion design for Nomad, a new contemporary classical music imprint launched by Galya Bisengalieva.

The Kazakh-British violinist and leader of the London Contemporary Orchestra founded the label as a space for pushing the boundaries of contemporary classical music by weaving in technology, electronic elements and unconventional collaborations.

Nomad EP one artwork

Bisengalieva approached the studio to bring the label to life, resulting in branding that builds on the nomadic theme with a logotype that’s scattered across posters and packaging design, and goes wandering in animations.

While there are more restrained executions for the creative direction, many of the cues feel in keeping with visualisations that might ordinarily be seen across edgy music events and releases – from the EP artwork’s graphic blips suggestive of digital interference, to the rich, undulating fluids reminiscent of the visuals used throughout Floating Points’ LP Crush.

Nomad’s visual identity marks yet another example of the ongoing overhaul of classical music’s image, following the London Symphony Orchestra’s radical revamp since 2017 and, more recently, San Francisco Symphony’s change of tack earlier this month.

Nomad social mediaNomad logotypeNomad posters

baxterandbailey.co.uk

