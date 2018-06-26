Director Nora Twomey on how she brought the survival story of an Afghan girl to life for The Breadwinner, and why animation has the power to make experiences universal

“There’s something about an animator drawing a face, at 12 frames per second, and the compassion and empathy they have for the character they’re drawing that makes you feel loved as an audience member,” says director Nora Twomey. “It’s part magic, I think.”

Twomey knows all about the spell animation can cast on an audience, having earned an Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Secret of Kells – which she co-directed with Tomm Moore – and again this year for her new film The Breadwinner.