Norwich City FC unveils crest update after 50 years

Branding agency SomeOne maintained the contents of the club’s crest but finetuned the execution, including giving the lion a facelift

By

Norwich City FC has unveiled an updated crest created by SomeOne to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the previous design, which was originally hand drawn by architect Andrew Anderson after winning a competition.

Interestingly, the nuts and bolts of the crest – a lion, castle and canary perched on top of a ball – remain part of the new design. Rather than completely reinvent the wheel, the branding agency instead opted for finetuning the elements.

The lion has notably been revised, with a more traditional emblem taking the place of the unusual lion design that came before, which SomeOne ECD Rich Rhodes says was “questionable” in terms of what the character was meant to be. The ball has now been placed in the centre of the badge, while the black outlines have been removed, which it transpired were unevenly drawn, tying into a wider issue of inconsistency across the club’s design system. “They tweaked [the crest] slightly about five years ago, but there were just lots of inconsistencies, not only within that crest but there were multiple crests around the ground, so I think it was pretty clear that that was the foundation we needed to develop,” he says.

Norwich City FC’s previous crest design

“Being creatives, I think we naturally did want to explore how far we could push it, but I think having gone through this rigorous process of engagement with all the different aspects of the club, I think it was pretty clear that we just needed to take the best elements of what was already there and improve them.”

Rhodes cites Leeds United FC’s widely criticised redesign several years ago as the kind of approach – and backlash – they were all keen to avoid. They surveyed “quite a large fan base” and conducted interviews with people at various levels of the club, from the owner to ground staff and of course players on the first team, youth team and women’s team, plus select fan groups. “The whole project was overseen by a steering committee of individuals from inside and outside the club, so [it was] a very rigorous process to ensure what we were doing was right.”

Of course, changing a club crest, even in the smallest of ways, is bound to ruffle some feathers. On social media, some people have taken issue with the Norwich design for being too heavy handed (namely waving goodbye to the unique lion) and indeed too subtle, alongside plenty of positive reactions.

Rhodes agrees football club redesigns “definitely do split the room. You’re always going to have people who are resistant to change but I think after the initial reaction I think people do like it. Because we’ve been very considerate with the work, I think it’s quite hard to argue with what we’ve done.”

The new crest will begin to roll out properly next summer, along with a wider brand world featuring updated typography and brand property.

someoneinlondon.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham