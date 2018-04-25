How to do what you are not allowed to do in advertising, by Dave Trott
“Don’t show me a draw full of great roughs. If it don’t run, it ain’t advertising.” Adland stalwart and longtime proponent of “creative mischief” Dave Trott gave a straight-talking, no BS introduction to advertising at the D&AD Festival
He’s on stage at this year’s D&AD Festival, a burst of searing wit and pub humour in a sea of “disruption” and “content”. This is a man who brought in the likes of Chas and Dave and Ian Dury to ad campaigns, after all, somehow managing to sell aspirational at the same time as condoning a good old knees up. His talk, naturally, takes the title How to Do What You Are Not Allowed to Do, and as ever, he answers that brief to the letter.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk