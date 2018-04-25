How to do what you are not allowed to do in advertising, by Dave Trott

“Don’t show me a draw full of great roughs. If it don’t run, it ain’t advertising.” Adland stalwart and longtime proponent of “creative mischief” Dave Trott gave a straight-talking, no BS introduction to advertising at the D&AD Festival

He’s on stage at this year’s D&AD Festival, a burst of searing wit and pub humour in a sea of “disruption” and “content”. This is a man who brought in the likes of Chas and Dave and Ian Dury to ad campaigns, after all, somehow managing to sell aspirational at the same time as condoning a good old knees up. His talk, naturally, takes the title How to Do What You Are Not Allowed to Do, and as ever, he answers that brief to the letter.

